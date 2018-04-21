Amazon limiting critical reviews of Comey book

(Business Insider) Former FBI director James Comey’s new book, “A Higher Loyalty,” is sure to stir up controversy. But, like a good steward, Amazon is encouraging reviewers to keep the fights off its platform.

The retailer is currently limiting reviews on the book, which came out on April 17, to only “verified buyers.” That means customers who have purchased the book through Amazon, either in print or a Kindle e-book version. Verified buyers are automatically recognized by Amazon through their Amazon account, and are allowed to post whatever review they want.

If someone tries to post a review who has not bought the book through Amazon, an error message comes up: “Sorry, we are not able to accept your review of this product.”