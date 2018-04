(DAILY MAIL) — Electronic gadgets that can be used to steal cars in seconds are being sold online for as little as £100.

Available on Amazon and eBay, the hacking devices allow thieves to reprogramme a blank key fob so it can start a car’s ignition.

The Daily Mail deployed the tools to ‘steal’ a test car in two minutes after getting into the vehicle with a lock pick, which was also on sale online.