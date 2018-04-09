An alternative search engine?

Hi, Joseph. A day without Facebook-Google will be pretty meaningless in the grand scheme of things. It won’t put a meaningful dent in the revenue of these companies or change the tide of users’ preferences. The media won’t help you and will definitely mock you if they see you making any headway with it.

We have to have a real alternative social network site that includes picture and video sharing and an internet search engine (duckduckgo? StartPage?). It will have to include subscriber fees at first to partially fund the infrastructure (multiple servers in multiple cities), and you need to identify some “Templetons” out there who are rich enough to help make it happen.

Jonathan