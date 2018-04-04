Another really dumb body-piercing idea

“I do” or “I ouch”?

Ouch – finger piercings replace engagement rings. At least that’s the popular trend among those intent on expressing themselves by means of pain and quasi-permanent accessories that go deeper than a new hairstyle or a fashionably cut suit.

Check it out! The video below demos the weird and the wonderful, including getting stuck for love at #7:

But much like a marriage entered into lightly, finger piercings carry potential long-term damage. Who wouldn’t risk it all for love, though? Seriously. Although if you’re one of those fuddy-duddies who prefer knowing what you’re getting into, here are a few of the side benefits, according to Global News:

“There are digital nerves and arteries that supply the finger, and if you were to pierce through them it would be a big problem,” says Dr. Lisa Kellett, medical director and founder of DLK on Avenue. “You could get a hematoma and lose blood supply to the finger. Also, if you hit a nerve, it could cause numbness and problems with movement.” “It’s highly infectious because you’re always touching things with your hands, and it’s very likely that you’ll get it caught on things.” “If you catch your finger on something, it could cause tearing or scarring, and scarring, in particular, can cause significant problems in range of motion and function of the finger. Unlike other parts of the body, the finger doesn’t have a lot of tissue and it’s hard to graft over that area.”

But, hey, with marriage being treated like some risky one off, tantamount to jumping out of plane with a sketchy parachute only to do it again and again for the pure rush, why not put your body on the line? Just for the thrill. It’s popular. It’s hot. And getting pierced for love is so deep – not!

Deeply disturbed is more like it.

Quick – don’t move!

Ever startle at the sight of a deer in your headlights? Break at the glimpse a dashing ground hog? How about a squirrel toying with your softer side as it zigs and zags in the middle of the street in a game of chicken? With the full onset of spring, the answer is “yes” for anyone with a week’s worth of driving under their belt.

But how about a cheetah? Ever had one of those up the tension?

Check out the video below and see how Britton Hayes, an average American vacationing in Tanzania, handles matters when a cheetah takes the game further, hitching a ride:

Pretty cool under pressure, no?

“The guide advised them (Hayes party) to freeze in place for 10 minutes until the big cat left,” according to CBS. Good thing, too, what with Mr. Cheetah licking the headrests, the urge to squirm could have made that one vacation to forget.

Trolling for trouble – call in the ducks

Want to get kicked out? Looking for a way to break that lease you signed with your roomies – people you don’t want in your life any more – without losing your deposit? Call in the ducks. We’re not talking the real kind that quack and leave dirty messes in their feathered wakes. That would be against house rules.

But the following video is daffy to say the least. And it would work. Check. It. Out:

If you don’t get kicked out, though, gird yourself for some hefty payback. But with laughs like these, it might be worth it!

Sexism at its worst! Not even pets are safe

Gender fluidity is an accepted reality. Right? Of course, right!

So why is it that this poor male calico cat – an anomaly, since calicos are, for the most part, female – “banned for being a boy?” as the Star-Telegram clearly reports?

Sexism. No question.

The #mewtoo movement had best get a move on. And Bruce Jenner – aka: Caitlyn – should make his/her duly appointed rounds as gender bashing shifts from marginalizing human beings who can defend themselves and takes to castigating our beloved pets who only have us to defend their rights!

This fluffy little kitty hasn’t committed any crime, save for being beautiful in a cruel world that would see him robbed of the joy of snagging a pageant crown merely on the basis of sex. Criminal!

“After a rule change at the Cat Fanciers’ Association, Dawntreader Texas Calboy will never be best in show,” the Star-Telegram continues. “His name comes from the cattery he was born into – Dawntreader Maine Coons, run by Mistelle Stevenson of Waxahachie, Texas – and the rare combination of being both a male and a calico.

Just one out of every 3,000 calico cats, with their distinctive black, orange and white coat, is born a male, according to Mother Nature Network. The term calico refers to coloring; it is not a breed.”

The following video explains this outrage:

So, what’s it all about, Alfie?

This poor kitty is enduring a double whammy as his color is being called into question, as if a male cat cannot have the color obviously mistaken as being a purely female trait, while simultaneously being punished for having the wrong chromosomes … a condition not under his control at all.

“In a perfect world, I would just like for them to look at him as the cat, and does he meet our standard,” Stevenson told KXAS. “It’s not his fault he was born a boy and not a girl.”

Ah, but the world is not perfect, despite many of today’s debates being purrfectly ridiculous.