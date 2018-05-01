Arab writers explain why Israel is superior

The Western world long has recognized the superiority of Israel among governments of the Middle East, its democracy, citizen representation, human-rights record, science, art, education and economy, reports Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

Now writers in Arab publications in the region say they agree.

The Middle East Media Research Institute found that in recent months, several Arab writers “have published articles in the Arab press discussing why Israel is superior to the weaker Arab states.”

“The reasons, they said, lie in Israel’s strong and effective judicial system that tackles corruption in the country, even investigating and prosecuting leaders and senior officials who have transgressed, while corruption is rampant in the Arab countries and the regimes silence all those who call for integrity,” MEMRI said.

“Other reasons they gave are that Israel is a democracy and respects the will of its citizens and voters, and that over the years it has invested a great deal in education, science, health, and technology,” says a review of such contributions by

“The writers went on to call on their countries to learn from Israel – to develop their judicial systems and a democratic form of government, to stop repressing citizens, and to invest in education. If they do not do so, they added, the Arab countries will be left even farther behind.”

One of the commenters was Reda Abd Al-Salam, a former government of Egypt’s Al-Sharqiya province.

Now a lecturer at Mansoura University in Egypt, he lashed out at the “primitiveness and tyranny” of Arab nations, compared to the “education, health, science, and technology” in Israel.

Without any effect, he said, the current generation and many before them have prayed: “Allah, punish the sons of apes and pigs, so they will not escape you; Allah, expel them, Allah, show me the wonders of Your might by [punishing them].”

“Our forefathers were born, and we were born and grew up and become old and grey, and we still reiterate this supplication to Allah in Friday sermons, with flowing tears,” Salam said. … “But what have we accomplished [with this]? Has Allah answered our millions of supplications? Have we seen the wonders of Allah’s capabilities in carrying out judgment against the sons of Zion and the sons of apes and pigs, as we plead again and again in our prayers? No, not at all – the result has been great disappointment and shame for the Arab leaders, since the opposite happened! Allah has done the complete opposite: It is the Arabs and Muslims who have been torn to shreds and expelled, and through whom Allah has revealed his signs.”

He fretted that Israel is becoming more advanced while “it is surrounded by decrepit Bedouin who fight each other, and feverishly race to the bottom and atrophy in every area.”

“How long will we keep our heads in the sand or stop up our ears and listen only to sorcerers, to idiots in power, and to the mouthpieces [of the regimes] of hypocrisy [as we have been doing] for decades? How long?! To put it bluntly, let the numbers speak for themselves: since they are the best expression of progress and backwardness, and with them we will understand why Allah has not answered our supplications of millions of Arabs and Muslims for 60 years, but has instead done the complete opposite [of what we ask] – the Zionists have advanced and the Arabs and Muslims have been left behind.”

For the rest of this report, and more, please to go Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.