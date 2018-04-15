Are 'sanctuary' laws backfiring on Democrats?

There is a growing tide of anti-illegal immigration sentiment in California.

So-called sanctuary laws – passed by the Democratic-controlled legislature to resist efforts to deport illegal aliens from the state and to stop President Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border – are turning voters against Democrats.

This blatant disregard for the rule of law caused the U.S. Justice Department to sue California over its interference with federal immigration policies.

President Trump ripped state elected officials over sanctuary policies, which he said “put the safety and security of our entire nation at risk.”

Now, the federal government and ICE are getting some support from the state’s own municipalities. At least 10 local city or county councils have joined the U.S. Justice Department and sued the state of California.

Is this a sign that open-border Democrats have overreached?

To find out, my nonprofit organization BOND (Brotherhood Organization of a New Destiny) held a town hall forum in Los Angeles on “Sanctuary Cities, Border Wall and DACA: Where Do You Stand?”

We assembled panelists from both sides, and invited people from the community for an honest dialogue. We had the Los Angeles Urban League, a Hispanic Cal State L.A. student (whose family entered the U.S. illegally) and an outspoken pro-border wall activist who could hardly contain himself.

The room was packed with whites, blacks, Hispanics and even Asians. Most were united in their support for President Trump and against sanctuary laws. It was encouraging to see people of all races unified in support of the rule of law. Things got contentious at times and the crowd held the liberals’ feet to the fire when they refused to answer basic questions.

According to Brian Williams, vice president and CEO of the Los Angeles Urban League, a border wall is a waste of money and it’s “criminal” to send those already here back to their country.

When I asked him about the negative impact illegal immigration is having on blacks who are forced to compete with illegals for entry-level jobs, public education and for basic health-care services, he refused to address the question, but he went out of his way to say he’s bothered when Hispanics, LGBT and other groups aren’t treated fairly.

Then, I asked the pro-illegal immigration panelist why Mexicans and others don’t stay in their own country and fix their own issues. He gave a sob story about how his family came here illegally because they wanted to get away from bad conditions in Mexico.

Working-class Californians – of all races – are frustrated with the high cost of living and exorbitant taxes. They’re angry at Gov. Jerry Brown and the Democrats for continuing to advocate for open borders, and for giving illegal aliens more taxpayer funded benefits.

There are an estimated 3 million illegal aliens in the state of California. The annual expenditure of state and local tax dollars on services for illegals is $25.3 billion. That total amounts to a yearly burden of about $2,370 for a household headed by a U.S. citizen.

California has also issued a million driver’s licenses to illegal aliens. This opens the door for illegals to receive more “free” benefits. It also makes it easier for them to vote.

The open-borders crowd considers anyone who opposes illegal immigration to be “racist” and “xenophobe.” The only debate they want is the one being waged on their behalf by the ACLU and their left-wing allies in the Democratic Party. Most “Dreamers” don’t see themselves as Americans – their first loyalty is to their race and to Mexico.

Since the election of Donald Trump, I’ve seen more pro-America Hispanics at rallies and events, but this forum really brought them out. These men and women love America, and they have no problem expressing their opposition to illegal immigration.

We also had black Americans who came and shared their personal stories and struggles with being displaced from their communities by the influx of illegals into South Central, Compton and other historically black areas.

California residents aren’t the only ones pushing back against crazy policy that reward illegal aliens. The Arizona Supreme Court ruled that students covered under the DACA program can no longer receive in-state college tuition. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) signed legislation this week banning sanctuary city policies in the state of Iowa.

Donald Trump is fulfilling his campaign promise. Construction of the border wall on a priority section of the border in New Mexico is now underway.

My nonprofit BOND, along with the late Barbara Coe of California Coalition for Immigration Reform, Terry Anderson and many others have been trying to get the federal government to secure the borders for decades. In the 90s, we fought to pass Proposition 187, an initiative that denied illegal aliens access to tax-payer funded services. Although Prop. 187 was approved by voters, its major provisions were blocked from being implemented by a federal court.

While there’s talk of a blue wave coming in the 2018 midterm elections, what we’re seeing in California is growing anger and hostility toward open-border Democrats. If we don’t build the wall soon and stop illegal immigration, you can kiss California and the country goodbye.

Order Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson’s book, “The Antidote: Healing America from the Poison of Hate, Blame, and Victimhood.”