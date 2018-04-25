Are vehicles now 'assault weapons'?

A pro-Second Amendment organization Tuesday suggested a ban on “assault vehicles,” given the mass killings perpetrated with those in the last few months.

Tongue-in-cheek, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms Chairman Alan Gottlieb bluntly challenged: “How should we define an ‘assault vehicle.’ Is it a van or truck? Does it have a high-powered engine? Does it have an automatic transmission? Can it be fitted with a high capacity fuel tank? Do they all come in solid black, or are other colors available? Can they be equipped with large mufflers to suppress engine noise? Once we define them, should we ban them, require special training to operate them, or just raise the age limit to buy or rent one?”

He cited Monday’s mass murder in Toronto, where a man driving a rented van struck and killed 10 people, and injured many more.

The CCRKBA statement encouraged “the liberal media” to start calling what’s used in such situations an “assault vehicle” or simply “assault weapons.”

“What happened in Toronto Monday was a horrible tragedy,” Gottlieb said. “Fatal vehicle attacks have been increasing. The 2016 Nice terror attack killed more than 80 people. Last year a man driving a rental truck killed eight people on a bicycle path in New York City. Also last year, 13 people were killed in Barcelona, eight more died in a car attack in London and four were killed in Stockholm. If a gun had been the weapon instead of a vehicle, all of those would have been mass shootings.”

The military actually already has vehicles classified as assault vehicles, those like Hummers and such, armed with weaponry, armor and designed to withstand attacks and protect their occupants.

He wondered whether the problem actually is the driver.

“Once you realize how absurd it is to call a car an ‘assault vehicle,’ you see the lunacy of defining, and then banning, so-called ‘assault rifles,'” he said.

“Instead, we need to focus the blame where it belongs, on the deranged, violent person who commits the violent act. We don’t reflexively demonize every other motorist for the acts of a madman, so why do some people insist on penalizing every gun owner for the acts of criminals?”

Gottlieb, whose organization has more than 650,000 members and supporters nationwide, said, “The time has come to stop this blame-shifting nonsense. It is deceptive and dishonest, and doesn’t prevent or solve anything.”

WND reported that the suspect in the Toronto attack, Alek Minassian, 25, was a fan of Santa Barbara shooter Elliot Rodger and, like Rodger, he was angered that women wouldn’t sleep with him.

Minassian described himself as “involuntarily celibate” and praised Rodger, the shooter who railed against women in 2014 before stabbing, shooting and striking victims with his vehicle in Isla Vista, California.

Tuesday, Minassian was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 more counts of attempted murder.

Before his killing spree, Minassian had made Facebook posts referencing a rebellion of “incels,” or men who are “involuntarily celibate” because women refuse to sleep with them. After his killing spree, Facebook deleted Minassian’s page.

In one post, Minassian, who has been described as a “socially awkward” tech expert, wrote in a post: “Private (Recruit) Minassian Infantry 00010, wishing to speak to Sgt 4 chan please. C23249161. The Incel Rebellion has already begun! We will overthrow all the Chads and Stacys! All hail the Supreme Gentleman Elliot Rodger!”