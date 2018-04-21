Barbara Bush-bashing prof rips 'f***ing stupid' farmers

The self-described Muslim professor at Fresno State University who fueled widespread outrage for celebrating the death of former first lady Barbara Bush, all the while boasting her $100,000-a-year job was not in jeopardy because she had tenure, has new troubles.

A four-minute video with Randa Jarrar’s profanity-laced rants has found its way to social media, and it is certain to put greater pressure on university officials to take action.

Jarrar’s troubles began when she took to Twitter after Bush, 92, died Wednesday, jarringly writing, “I’m happy the witch is dead.”

In a Twitter message that sparked a firestorm, Jarrar added, “Can’t wait for the rest of the her family to fall to their demise the way 1.5 million Iraqis have.”

She boasted of making $100,000 a year, having people who always want to hear what she has to say and being secure in her job as a tenured professor.

Scott Greer’s “No Campus for White Men: The Transformation of Higher Education into Hateful Indoctrination” is available at the WND Superstore.

But then, as WND reported, she was hit with a “karma boomerang” when university officials corrected her and said she indeed could be held accountible for her actions and be fired.

The new video posted online this week, where she calls California’s Central Valley farmers “just f***ing stupid” for supporting Trump, has added new fuel to the fire.

The nearly 4 minutes of footage, published on YouTube Wednesday under the username Vigilante Goose, was emailed Friday to university officials – including university President Joseph Castro, the Fresno Bee reported.

Backlash over Jarrar’s Bush comments already had university officials concerned that alienated donors would withhold future support.

The new video shows Jarrar in a variety of settings either speaking with others or giving lectures. It begins with her bashing the Central Valley’s agricultural community.

Warning: Video contains offensive language and sexual references.

“A lot of the farmers now are Trump supporters and just f***ing stupid,” she says, adding that she “can’t f***ing stand the white, hetero-patriarchy.”

“A lot of the farmers now are Trump supporters and just f***ing stupid.”

In another clip, Jarrar says the left is too “gentle” with “the other side” and she intended to arm herself.

“I don’t give a f***. I’m buying guns. I’m an American, I’m buying guns,” she says. “You know what, the other side is doing some stupid s**t. I’m going to do some stupid s**t. I’m tired of, like, being the bigger person — literally am, usually — but, like, I’m also just tired of the left being, like, f***ing stupid and being like, ‘No we have to, like, be gentle’ … no, don’t be f***ing gentle.'”

In others she talks of hating the “white patriarchy.” A male student is trash-talked by the professor when he attempts to ask a question, and she claps when students at an Indiana lecture walk out.

“I’m so proud when people walk out of my talks,” she tells those who remain.

Jarrar, who has taken a leave of absence from teaching spring classes following the controvesy, linked the compilation video herself on Twitter this week, saying, “A troll made a beautiful clip of all my recent greatest hits,” and calling it “iconic.”

Like the reporting you see here? Sign up for free news alerts from WND.com, America’s independent news network.

A separate issue the university is reviewing is another Jarrar posting.

BizPacReview reported: “As if things couldn’t get nastier, Randa Jarrar actually had the nerve to post a phone number that she claimed was hers. It turns out that was the number to the Arizona State’s 24-hour emergency crisis hotline.

“Officials at the crisis hotline said they experienced a massive spike in calls shortly after Jarrar tweeted that number out.”

Commented BPR: “At this point, Randa Jarrar has proven that she’s unfit to teach at a university, where her hateful attitudes will infect susceptible young minds. Jarrar has also shown that she’s a horrible ambassador for Fresno State, since she freely throws around her professor title simply to bully people on social media. Jarrar has been on leave this semester. Some say Fresno State make her leave permanent. Your move, President Joseph Castro.”

Jarrar’s Fresno State faculty page says she grew up in Kuwait and Egypt and has been given a number of writing awards, including an Arab-American Book Award.

She’s also the director of the Radius of Arab American Writers.

On her own Web page, she presents headlines of her work including “Finding the Divine in BSDM” and “Him Me Muhammad Ali.”



