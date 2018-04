(London Independent) A German state has ordered that Christian crosses should be placed on the entrance of all government buildings.

Bavaria’s conservative government has said the crosses should not be seen as religious symbols, but are meant to reflect the southern German state’s “cultural identity and Christian-western influence.”

Crosses are already compulsory in public schools and courtrooms in predominantly Catholic Bavaria.

The decree will not affect municipal and federal government buildings in Bavaria, according to German news agency dpa.