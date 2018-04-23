'Beautiful girls needed': Firms ripped for sexist job ads

(CNN) — China’s biggest tech companies are promising to make changes after being named in a report detailing discrimination against women in job advertising in the country.

Entitled “Only Men Need Apply,” the report published Monday by Human Rights Watch says that discrimination in hiring by Chinese government authorities and private companies is contributing to a widening gender gap in the world’s second largest economy.

“Nearly one in five job ads for China’s 2018 national civil service called for ‘men only’ or ‘men preferred,’ while major companies like Alibaba have published recruitment ads promising applicants ‘beautiful girls’ as co-workers,” said Sophie Richardson, China director at Human Rights Watch.