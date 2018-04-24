Bernie Sanders has conquered the Democratic Party

(The Week) — Bernie Sanders’ bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 was not universally welcomed, to put it mildly. His basic argument was that Democrats could assemble a cross-ethnic and cross-class coalition by offering big universal public programs like Medicare-for-all and free college tuition. But large portions of the party dismissed him as an interloper, a naive radical, or even just another entitled white male.

Which makes developments since the 2016 election rather interesting: Quietly but steadily, the Democratic Party is admitting that Sanders was right.

Let’s begin with the signature issue of Sanders’ campaign: a national single-payer health-care program, or Medicare-for-all as it’s known.

Hillary Clinton, who ultimately bested Sanders for the party’s nomination, insisted the idea “will never, ever come to pass.” Fast forward roughly a year, and Sanders’ proposed Medicare-for-all legislation attracted 16 Democratic co-sponsors, including likely presidential contenders Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Corey Booker (D-N.J.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).