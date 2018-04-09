Bill requires state 'fact-checkers' to approve news before it's published

Likely, few who have been watching the news in recent months can still think of California without those words like “crazy” and “extreme” floating into the picture.

After all, it’s where a judge said cups of coffee have to have a cancer warning.

And where the attorney general threatened to arrest a sheriff for help federal immigration authorities enforce … the law.

And where lawmakers decided they would impose a law that allows you to promote homosexuality to anyone, but bans counselors from saying it might not be the best lifestyle choice.

It’s where Mexican presidential candidates campaign.

But now, as the Gateway Pundit points out, “It begins.”

It’s explained that a California state senator has proposed a bill “to kill free speech” by requiring state-sanctioned fact checkers to approve online content.

The proposal actually doesn’t mention the First Amendment.

Jim Hoft explains the plan comes from Richard Pan, a “far left California state senator.”

“Pan recently introduced legislation to crack down on free speech on the internet. Pan’s legislation would force online publishers to utilize state-sanctioned fact checkers to approve content before it is posted online,” he explained.

It’s the “Internet: social media: false information: strategic plan,” or SB1424.

“Existing law prohibits a person, among others, from making or disseminating in any advertising device, or in any manner or means whatever, including over the internet, any statement concerning real or personal property or services that is untrue or misleading, as specified,” Pan wrote.

“This bill would require any person who operates a social media, as defined, internet Web site with a physical presence in California to develop a strategic plan to verify news stories shared on its Web site. The bill would require the plan to include, among other things, a plan to mitigate the spread of false information through news stories, the utilization of fact-checkers to verify news stories, providing outreach to social media users, and placing a warning on a news story containing false information.”

In lawmaker-speak, the reference to “fact-checkers” means only those fact-checkers that are approved by the state, because without that approval, well, they aren’t really fact-checkers.

It provides:

(a) Any person who operates a social media Internet Web site with physical presence in California shall develop a strategic plan to verify news stories shared on its Internet Web site.

(b) The strategic plan shall include, but is not limited to, all of the following:

(1) A plan to mitigate the spread of false information through news stories.

(2) The utilization of fact-checkers to verify news stories.

(3) Providing outreach to social media users regarding news stories containing false information.

(4) Placing a warning on a news story containing false information.

(c) As used in this section, “social media” means an electronic service or account, or electronic content, including, but not limited to, videos, still photographs, blogs, video blogs, podcasts, instant and text messages, email, online services or accounts, or Internet Web site profiles or locations.

Asked Gateway Pundit, “Getting the picture? It’s a free speech killer. This is what the Democratic Party has become – intolerant fascists.”