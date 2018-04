(NEW YORK POST) — WASHINGTON – The author of new book on President Trump blames White House counselor Kellyanne Conway for being behind most of the leaks to the media.

“If you wonder why there are so many leaks out of the White House, one reason is Kellyanne is the number one leaker,” said Ronald Kessler, author of “The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game.”

Kessler said while he was interviewing Conway at the White House for his forthcoming book, she started “lashing into Reince Priebus,” the former White House chief of staff, Kessler said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”