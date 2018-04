(London Metro) Lizzy Martinez is outraged at the way she was treated by staff at Braden River High School in Brandeton, Florida, and said the ordeal left her in tears.

She was singled out after wearing a loose gray Calvin Klein t-shirt to class on Monday, and warned that she needed to ‘constrict the movement’ of her chest.

Lizzy told Metro US she was ordered to the Dean’s office, saying: ‘The dean at my school, Violeta Velazquez, she told me that there was a concern from a teacher that I wasn’t wearing a bra.