Bush family, dignitaries remember Barbara Bush

More than 1,000 mourners gathered in Texas Saturday to attend the funeral of former First Lady Barbara Bush, the matriarch of a Republican political dynasty, who was dubbed "the first lady of the greatest generation" during the service.

The funeral was held in Houston at the Bush family’s church, St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, and, per the former first lady’s request, was a very simple service. Among the approximately 1,500 attendees were former Presidents George H.W. Bush, George Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. First Lady Melania Trump and former first ladies Laura Bush, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton were also in attendance.