(USA TODAY) — Forget the Golden State. California should be called the Smoggy State.

Eight of the USA’s 10 most-polluted cities, in terms of ozone pollution, are in California, according to the American Lung Association’s annual “State of the Air” report, released Wednesday.

The Los Angeles/Long Beach area took the dubious distinction of being the nation’s most ozone-polluted city as it has for nearly the entire 19-year history of the report.