Can the FDA hear us now?

If by chance you haven’t heard, my wife, Gena, and I are suing 11 Big Pharma companies, as reported by CBS News last November. We’re trying to prevent criminal activity, a type about which the majority of the public is largely unaware.

In short, each year 30 million Americans go through routine magnetic resonance imaging, or an MRI, during which contrast “dye” is injected into one’s body to make images clearer. Gena had three scans within eight days about five years ago to assess for rheumatoid arthritis, and it nearly killed her from gadolinium poisoning and Gadolinium Deposition Disease.

In his article, “Chuck Norris, FDA and Gadolinium – Untangling the Lawsuit,” Dr. Charles Dinerstein, M.D., M.B.A., F.A.C.S., a retired vascular surgeon and senior medical fellow at the American Council on Science and Health, summarized the progressive downfall and dangers of linear GBCAs.

Dr. Deinerstein summarized the degrading problem through the years: “[T]here was increasing evidence that the chelating compounds [used alongside gadolinium injections in hope to protect patients from its toxicities] were not as effective as was anticipated. A 1998 study showed that 25% of the gadolinium was not recovered in patient’s urine; a 2005 survey found gadolinium in some patients’ bones and a 2014 study showed continued presence of gadolinium in patient’s brain tissue. The hallmark study, Gadolinium in Humans: A Family of Disorders, was published in 2016 in the American Journal of Radiology. It describes a spectrum of conditions characterized by retention of gadolinium, from asymptomatic patients (Gadolinium Storage Condition) to symptomatic patients (Gadolinium Deposition Disease) to patients with NSF [nephrogenic systemic fibrosis].”

That degree of evidence is why Dr. Sidney Wolfe, who has four times made Modern Healthcare/Modern Physician’s 50 Most Influential Physician Executive list, warned, “It’s just a matter of time before the metals deposited in the brain turn into disease.”

Sufficient evidence of gadolinium poisoning is also what has led Dr. Allan Spreen, M.D., NorthStar Nutritionals’ chief research adviser, to highly recommend when getting an MRI that the GBCA injections should be “adamantly refused.”

Gena has clearly expressed in countless public forums that safe contrasting agents need to be developed or a new generation of MRI machines need to be designed that don’t require any use of contrast. Until that day comes, we couldn’t agree more with Dr. Spreen.

As far as public awareness, it was great to hear that abroad the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, or MHLW, decided to restrict the use of non-specific linear GBCAs, so that they are used only in cases where there is no alternative, based on the “higher Gadolinium accumulation in brain reported with these linear agents.”

Japan joined the European Medicine’s Agency, or EMA, which has stopped the use of linear GBCAs that don’t shield patients from the admittedly toxic metal – gadolinium. They, in turn, joined the United Kingdom’s national health authority, which also suspended the use of two GBCA products.

The problem in our country is that, despite countless people suffering through Gadolinium Deposition Disease, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, continues to downplay gadolinium’s adverse effects and refuses to admit to the greater public that it’s even a problem. But if it doesn’t think it’s a problem, then why as of January 2018 is it requiring hospitals, clinics and health care professionals around the country to post new warning labels on GBCAs? (The FDA sent out its hazardous warning memo right before Christmas, likely so that it would remain off the radar to the public and mainstream news.)

To add insult to injury, Big Pharma producers of GBCAs have recently washed their hands of culpability too by saying they are not responsible for patients’ ignorance or avoidance of heeding hazardous gadolinium warnings. But how can patients dodge gadolinium retention warnings if they never see or receive them? Doesn’t Big Pharma bear some responsibility in producing a drug that can be hurting millions of people every year and not sufficiently warning about it?

To warn the general public, Gena and I have given two interviews with the investigative teams at “Full Measure.” In the first interview last year, “Full Measure” reported how internal FDA documents that were over a decade old reveal the agency has known about the potential adverse affects of GBCAs for a long time, but it did little to warn the general public.

If you haven’t seen our follow-up “Full Measure” interview that aired just a few weeks ago, I want to encourage you to watch it. If the above link doesn’t work, watch it on YouTube.

In it our lawyer, Todd Walburg, explained: “This lawsuit is about a big cover-up by the drug companies that has resulted in a whole population of people who had been poisoned by gadolinium. There’s internal documents that go back decades that show that the companies knew about the risks of gadolinium.”

At a September 2017 FDA Committee meeting about GBCA safety, FDA adviser Dr. Alicia Toledano described gadolinium poisoning proliferation: “The disconnect noted in Gena Norris’ statement is so true all across this country every single day.”

Dr. Toledano also explained the additional problems patients face: “When a patient finally does get tested and is found to have gadolinium retention, but there is no FDA approved antidote. What does that patient do?”

Walburg said: “At the conclusion of that September hearing, there was a vote held and the FDA committee voted 13 to one in favor of requiring additional warnings. The only ‘no’ vote came from one FDA adviser who said the recommended warnings weren’t strong enough.”

“Full Measure” then reported the history of gadolinium’s plights: “There’s been a dramatic evolution in thought since MRI dye was introduced 30 years ago. Doctors and the FDA used to insist gadolinium was quickly urinated out of the body. But in 2006, internal FDA documents show, scientists recognized gadolinium was linked to a deadly disease that causes thickening and tightening of the skin and organs: nephrogenic systemic fibrosis or NSF. In 2007, the FDA added a serious ‘black box’ warning, but only for patients with weak kidneys. In 2010, an expanded warning about repeat MRIs. Then, in 2015, the FDA also acknowledged, there could be risks to people with normal kidneys.”

Proof of that is seen in countless patients across the country like Sharon Williams, who explained her gadolinium poisoning in this way: “when all [my body’s] symptoms went crazy. I mean, I couldn’t begin to tell you how severe some of the symptoms were as far as pain, spasms, problems with my blood pressure.”

When asked how Williams discovered its gadolinium source, she explained, “In 2014, I had part of my thyroid gland removed and gadolinium was in it, 51 months after my last MRI.”

Don’t misunderstand us. We’re grateful for the FDA’s movement in the right direction, but the truth is that the agency hasn’t traveled very far from its original dodge-n-deny position.

Gena explained on “Full Measure”: “Well, they made some acknowledgement. They’ve moved the needle a little bit, but they haven’t moved it enough.”

If the FDA doesn’t move that needle more, what about a class-action lawsuit against the agency to help stoke its coals to at last ban GBCA poisons and better protect the citizens of these United States?

I agree with Gena’s sentiment at the end of our interview when she warned: “I don’t need this stress, but it’s become so personal to the victims, that either died or that are suffering in silence and that don’t have a voice. Thankfully we have a platform and as far as I’m concerned, I’ll be their worst nightmare until they do the right thing. I’m not going away. I’m just not going away.”