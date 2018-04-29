Can you dig it?

Takes root.

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A prisoner in jail received a letter from his wife: “I have decided to plant some vegetables in the back garden. When is the best time to plant them?”

The prisoner, knowing that the prison guards read all mail, replied: “Dear wife, whatever you do, do not touch the back garden. That is where I hid all the money.”

A week or so later, he received another letter from his

wife: “You won’t believe what happened. Some men came to the house with shovels and dug up all the dirt in the back garden.”

The prisoner wrote back: “Now is a good time to plant the vegetables.”

Got a great joke you want to share with the world? Write it up in the WND

Laughlines forum. Who knows? It might be selected as the WND Joke of

the Day – and your wildest dreams will come true.



//



