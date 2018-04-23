Cher: I went 'too far' calling Trump 'cancer'

(BREITBART) — Pop icon Cher has said she went “too far” after launching a politically charged Twitter rant, in which she called President Donald Trump a “cancer ravaging our nation.”

The 71-year-old took to Twitter on Sunday and admitted that she has a “responsibility” when expressing her thoughts in the public space.

“I Say What I feel,But There’s a Responsibility That Goes With That.I Walk Knifes Edge,But Sometimes It’s Too far.This Is Not An Apology….Its a Reprimand,” she wrote. “Just Because I CAN SAY ANYTHING…Doesn’t Mean I SHOULD. Sometimes I Learn The Hard Way,Over & Over. Humans are Fallible.”