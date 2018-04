(New Zealand Herald) At least five young children have allegedly been sexually abused by a group of adults in Western Australia.

WA Police said on Friday they have charged three people with 23 offences against one girl – her mother, stepfather and a male friend of both.

The offences included sexual penetration and indecent dealing.

Police are also investigating more sexual assaults to the girl between 2011 and 2016 by other adults at “swinging” parties.