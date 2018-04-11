China has us over a barrel -- thanks to Bill Clinton

How can China hurt us? Let us count the ways:

First and foremost, they hold most of our foreign debt, 19 percent, or $1.17 trillion. By buying U.S. treasuries, China keeps our interest rates low, but it also gives China leverage over U.S. fiscal policy.

What would happen if China stopped buying U.S. treasures or, worst still, called the loans?

China also controls the supply of the world’s rare earth metals that are used in most of the high-tech products we take for granted like smartphones and hard drives. More importantly, these materials are necessary components for building smart bombs and military radar. It’s not that we don’t have any of these minerals. It’s just that our government shut down our only rare earth mine and allowed the Chinese to buy the company that supplied them.

Lastly, China now has access to our most sensitive military technology. That which wasn’t stolen was transferred overtly by previous administrations.

China now has a military that is second to none in terms of personnel, financed in large part by by the citizens of the United States who can’t seem to get enough of cheap Chinese goods.

So, to put it mildly, the United States now finds itself over a big, fat Chinese barrel, one America not only produced, but presented to this Communist country on a silver platter. The outlook isn’t pretty.

So what do you call it when someone captures your children and is threatening to execute them one by one unless you pay, and keep paying, a ransom?

You call it extortion or blackmail.

What are your choices?

You can keep paying the blackmail until it bleeds you dry, allow your children to be executed, or you can call in a negotiator who will use every means at his disposal to make the aggressor let them go.

That is tantamount to what is going on right now. Trump is calling China’s bluff, but he needs the American people to stand with him, even if it means some short-term pain.

Trump likely will not get the support he needs from most members of Congress. He most certainly will not get it from the international businessmen who have been selling this country off piece by piece in order to increase their bottom line.

It’s important to realize how we got into this mess. It all started with Bill Clinton who won the presidency with tough talk accusing his predecessor of coddling dictators in the wake of the Tienanmen Square massacre. Clinton vowed to change our China policy. Indeed he did!

The new leader of the Democrat Party – the party that professes to care about human rights abuse – de-linked human rights from trade in order to give China Most Favored Nation trading status and later PNTR as a member of the World Trade Organization. Furthermore, it was Bill Clinton who de-linked our defense and security considerations in order to give China access to our most sensitive technology.

Clinton ended the ban on high-level military contact that had been imposed by George H.W. Bush and allowed the sale of our advanced weapons and other strategic technology to China.

While Trump’s political opponents accused him of colluding with Russia, an accusation that in all likelihood will never be proven, Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign was financed, in part, by the Chinese through Yah Lin “Charlie” Trie and several dozen others who refused questioning and/or fled the country.

Before Clinton became president, the U.S. held a distinct advantage in high-tech weapons systems and missile technology. That all changed after his administration relaxed the rules and allowed China to began launching our satellites and even gave the Chinese access to our missile testing information, all while they were blatantly pirating our audio CDs and video DVDs.

But Clinton was not alone. None of this could have been accomplished without the cooperation of congressional leaders from both political parties. Thanks to all this bipartisan cooperation American businessmen continue to have, their factories in China underwritten by the tax dollars of American citizens. They ship their raw materials to China to have their products manufactured and then shipped back to American consumers with little or no tariffs. And they call this fair trade! Meanwhile, our factories close and American industries disappear.

Now, thanks to these greedy politicians our trade deficit with China has gone from $50 billion in 1998 to $375 billion in 2017.

This may be our last best chance to stand up to China, but even with the support of the American people, our chance of success is slim indeed.