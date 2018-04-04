China vows to strike back in trade battle

(CNBC) — Speaking with CNBC, China’s ambassador to the United States said his country would strike back against U.S. trade measures “very soon.”

“We will certainly respond accordingly,” said ambassador Cui Tiankai. “We will resort to the WTO — World Trade Organization — dispute settlement mechanism, and we’ll, in accordance with Chinese laws, take measures to fight back.”

“We certainly don’t want to have any trade war with anybody, but people have to understand who started all this,” he subsequently told CNBC.

The world’s second-largest economy will take steps against the new U.S. measures “maybe with the same intensity, the same scale,” the ambassador said.

Sectors covered by the White House’s proposed tariffs include products used for robotics, information technology, communication technology and aerospace.