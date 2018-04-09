China's 'fake trade'

If President Trump demanded that China shut down the manufacture and distribution of counterfeit consumer products, he would put China squarely on the defensive, take the moral high ground and increase his popularity.

There’s free trade, fair trade and fake trade. The trade in counterfeit products is a $1.7 trillion (and growing) criminal enterprise made easy via U.S. e-commerce platforms. China is the major perp in fake trade. Factories in China manufacture legion counterfeit products, packaged and labeled as genuine brand name products. Most of these fakes are shoddy, and not a few are dangerous to health and safety. American businesses and jobs take a big hit from the illegal trade in counterfeited brand name goods.

D. Brewster