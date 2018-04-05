Chinese government reinterpreting Bible for masses

(Daily Caller) The Chinese government removed Bibles from online stores after announcing it is working on re-interpreting and translating the Bible so it conform to “Chinese-style Christianity.”

The Chinese government announced the impending “Chinese-style” reinterpretation of the Christian scriptures via an official document, “Principle for Promoting the Chinese Christianity in China for the Next Five Years (2018-2022),” released in Nanjing on March 28, according to ABC. Soon thereafter, online shoppers in China noticed Bibles were no longer available for online purchase in the country — neither digital nor print.