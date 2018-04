(DAILY MAIL) — Chinese space authorities say its defunct Tiangong 1 space station re-entered the earth’s atmosphere over the South Pacific and crashed near Tahiti early on Monday.

The craft re-entered the atmosphere around 8.15am Beijing time (0015GMT) and the ‘vast majority’ of it had burnt up upon re-entry, the China Manned Space Engineering Office said.

It had said shortly before that it was expected to re-enter off the Brazilian coast in the South Atlantic near the cities of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.