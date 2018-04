(NEWSWEEK) — Residents of a California city were forced to call authorities for help after their homes in High Desert were overrun by tumbleweeds brought in by severe winds this week.

Photos and videos of tumbleweeds rolling into Victorville—which sits at the southwestern edge of the Mojave Desert roughly 81 miles northeast of Los Angeles, —piling up on people’s front yards have flooded social media, with many making light of the tumbleweed takeover.