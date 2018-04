(WJXT-TV) The city of Jacksonville has suspended a code inspector who sparked controversy Monday after she issued a warning citation to a Westside business over military flags and then was caught on surveillance video in a confrontation with a customer who objected to the citation.

The inspector’s supervisor, who was present during the incident, has also been suspended, Mayor Lenny Curry said Tuesday.

Both employees will still be receiving pay during the investigation, the city confirmed.