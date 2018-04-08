City worker sues over Sabbath 'punishment'

(LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER) — A Lexington city employee has alleged in a lawsuit that he was demoted and transferred because he refused to work during the Sabbath.

In a lawsuit filed in Fayette Circuit Court on March 26, Cameron Laquis Fogle alleges the city knew he was a member of a Hebrew Pentacostal church when Fogle was hired in 2008 as a part-time parks and recreation employee. In 2014, he got a full-time position as a city public service worker senior. His job duties included inspecting sewer lines and operating a snow plow.

Hebrew Pentacostalists observe the Sabbath from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday.