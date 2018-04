(London Daily Mail) A teacher at a Florida high school where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting is under fire for allegedly comparing a student to Adolf Hitler after the teen posted a photo of himself holding an assault rifle at the gun range.

Kyle Kashuv, a junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, took to Twitter on Wednesday to call out the teacher, Gregory Pittman.

‘So… I just got a call from a friend of mine from (Pittman’s) class and he apparently compared me to Hitler in class and said I am a piece of crap,’ Kashuv tweeted.