College student with measles had been vaccinated

RENO, Nev. — Health departments in two states have opened investigations after a university student who contracted measles was determined to have been vaccinated.

It wasn’t immediately known whether the University of Nevada, Reno, student, whose name was not released, had both doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, generally given at age 12 to 15 months with a booster at 4 to 6 years old. The two shots are 97% effective in preventing measles; one dose is 93% effective, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Though getting measles after you’ve been vaccinated is unusual, it is not unheard of. In a Kansas outbreak of 15 cases that began in March, most were unvaccinated infants at a day-care center.