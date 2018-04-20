College to discipline pro-abortion vandals

(Lifesite) The pro-abortion college students who tore down a campus-approved pro-life display will be identified and disciplined for their actions.

Last week, several College of New Jersey students were caught on video tearing down the campus Students for Life chapter’s “Graveyard of the Innocent” display. The display consisted of roughly 370 blue and pink flags, symbolizing the 3,705 abortions estimated to happen in New Jersey each month.

On Wednesday, interim Dean of Students and Title IX Coordinator Jordan Draper met with three leaders of the SFL chapter, as well as telecommuted with a national Students for Life of America representative, Campus Reform reports.