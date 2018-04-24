Comey book outselling Hillary's and Wolff's, combined

(THE WEEK) — Former FBI Director James Comey’s book is hot off the presses and hot on the bestseller list.

Comey’s memoir, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, has sold more than 600,000 copies in just its first week, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

It has already outsold many other polarizing, political books — including Hillary Clinton’s post-election memoir, What Happened, and Michael Wolff’s tell-all about President Trump’s first months in office, Fire and Fury. Clinton’s book sold around 300,000 copies in all formats in its first week, while Wolff’s sold about 200,000 hardcover copies in its first week, the Times reports.