(The Hill) James Comey says he would “potentially” withhold information from President Trump if he were still serving as FBI director, because he would fear the president leaking the details and damaging U.S. national security.

The comments come in Comey’s first British television interview since the publication of his book, A Higher Loyalty.

The interview, with the BBC’s “Newsnight,” will be broadcast on Thursday evening in the United Kingdom. The Hill obtained an audio version of the interview in advance of its broadcast.