(Gateway Pundit ) Leaker James Comey got triggered at a town hall Wednesday evening after Anderson Cooper called him out for leaking memos to the media.

Anderson Cooper called Comey a leaker and insisted he leaked many times.

“You did leak memos. I mean is it okay for somebody at the FBI to leak something, an internal document? Even if it’s not classified? Isn’t that leaking?” Anderson Cooper asked Comey.

Comey wasn’t happy with Anderson Cooper.