(CNBC) — Former FBI Director James Comey called President Donald Trump “morally unfit to be president” in a new interview with ABC News’ “20/20” Sunday night.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos, Comey said, “Our president must embody respect and adhere to the values that are at the core of this country.”

“The most important being truth. This president is not able to do that. He is morally unfit to be president,” Comey said.