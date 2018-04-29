Comey's great book is about more than just Trump

I just finished reading former FBI Director James Comey’s book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.” What amazes me is not what is revealed in the book but what the mainstream press focused on after reading it.

The headlines about the book were everywhere, and here are some examples: “Comey, in new book, paints Trump as a liar divorced from reality” and “James Comey book: Trump likened to mob boss, called ‘unethical and untethered to truth.'”

What the press ignored almost two weeks ago was the substance to the book. I may be a looney liberal, but I like to tell things as I see them – and this book was about way more than the discussions then-FBI Director Comey had with Donald Trump.

There are 14 chapters in the book and an epilogue. Only Chapters 12, 13 and 14 deal with President Trump. The book is a revealing look at James Comey’s life and why he decided to become an FBI agent. It also recounts his perspective, as well as that of the whole FBI, in many notable cases. This recounting should have made the headlines, but it didn’t.

Having studied psychology, I pay attention to why adults choose careers and factors that contribute to those decisions based on their childhood experiences. Comey’s reasons for choosing law enforcement make up the most fascinating part of the book. Comey, who was much taller than the rest of his contemporaries, was bullied as a child. (I was bullied, too, because I was the shortest in my class.)

What was not reported in the press was how he learned leadership skills from the manager of the grocery store where he worked. The manager’s name was Harry Howell, and he taught Comey about leadership. Comey tells a story of how another boy who was a co-worker tried to get him in trouble, but Howell saw though it. Comey said Howell was “one of the finest bosses I have ever had.”

Comey spends a lot of the book discussing what would have been front-page stories back in the day, but now they’re stories that no one cares too much about. Comey is big on lying, being it under oath or not. He discussed a pastor from Richmond, Virginia, who was in government service and was sent to jail for lying. I have a cousin who is a white-collar attorney and says these big guys get in trouble with the government for telling their first lie. Comey’s book gives numerous examples of those lies.

I think what stuck with me most was his involvement as a kid with helping to catch the “Ramsey rapist.” To be fair, he did discuss this in his interview with George Stephanopoulos. “I thought about the Ramsey rapist every night,” Comey said. “I don’t mean most nights. I mean every night for at least five years.”

It took place in October 1977, and the rapist/bugler had entered his home. The story is long and worth reading. After his encounter with the “Ramsey rapist,” the incursions stopped. It did, however, get Comey to have new respect for the rule of law.

I loved his description of how he decided to deal with the Hillary Clinton server. He makes it clear in his book that the issue wasn’t that Clinton had a private server in her home, as former Secretary of State Colin Powell had a private server as well. The problem was the classified information that was shared, especially after Hillary Clinton’s assistant shared a computer with her former congressman husband, who was sexting.

Comey talked in detail about prosecuting the mafia and getting members to rat on each other. That alone makes reading this book worthwhile. The stories of the FBI working to find out how the mafia works make it a great read.

This book is a whole lot more than the current story of the day – Comey’s relationship with President Donald Trump. It is selling wildly due in part to Trump calling Comey a liar. I’m sure Comey is laughing all the way to the bank.

It is a great read, having little to do with the encounters with President Trump. Trump’s presence in the book is only in the end and the epilogue. There is much more to the book.

