Congress wants to cancel secrecy of missile tests

Members of Congress have gone on record saying they want to cancel the secrecy of missiles tests, reports Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

The sentiment appears in a new National Defense Authorization Bill for 2019 on which the Subcommittee on Strategic Forces recently met.

“This section would also require that [officials] make the quarter and fiscal year for execution of planned flight tests unclassified,” it explains.

The section is titled “Improvements to Research and Development and Acquisition Processes of Missile Defense Agency.”

Steven Aftergood of the Federation of American Scientists explained the longtime practice has been to disclose information publicly about planned flight tests of ballistic missile defense systems.

But this year the Department of Defense said that information was being classified.

The subcommittee’s markup of the proposed spending plan suggested the secrecy was unacceptable, “at least with respect to the test schedule,” the report said.

“Together with the release of each integrated master test plan of the Missile Defense Agency, the director of the Missile Defense Agency shall make publicly available a version of each such plan that identifies the fiscal year and the fiscal quarter in which events under the plan will occur,” they wrote.

The bill would require the release of such information.

“Aside from the merits of the House language, it represents a noteworthy legislative intervention in national security classification policy,” the FAS report said.

