Congressional report: Beijing's advance in manufacturing poses threat to U.S.

China long has had wide access to American markets while restricting U.S. manufacturers’ ability to sell products in the communist nation.

That’s all up in the air now as President Trump, who during his campaign for president highlighted the trade imbalance, moves to level the playing field.

He’s proposed tariffs, and China retaliated immediately with its own plans for tariffs.

But a report from the Congressional Research Service notes that China is already several years into a special “Made in China 2025” program that aims to upgrade and improve its manufacturing sector.

It’s a plan that could be impacted by Trump’s effort for fairer trade.

China’s plan, which was adopted while Barack Obama was in office, is described in a China-U.S. Trade Issues report from the CRS.

CRS notes U.S.-China trade rose from $2 billion in 1979 to $636 billion in 2017, making China the largest merchandise trading partner for the U.S.

“Many U.S. firms view participation in China’s market as critical to their global competitiveness. U.S. imports of lower-cost goods from China greatly benefit U.S. consumers,” the report explains.

But it notes that China has failed to complete the transition to a free market economy, and it’s new “state-directed policies” actually “distort trade.”

Added to that are concerns over China’s “alleged widespread cyber economic espionage,” its failure to enforce intellectual property rights, failure to use World Trade Organization standards and its manipulation of its currency.

The report finds many believe those policies “adversely impact U.S. economic interests and have contributed to U.S. job losses.”

The main body of the report concludes, “Some see China as a free rider in the global trading system,” because it maintains its own barriers to free trade and “distortive economic policies.”

In an appendix to the report, CRS explains China’s “Made in China 2025” program emphasizes benefits and improvements for China, but does not even address in a hypothetical fashion balancing the rules.

China’s plan comes from a task force created by China’s State Council. It’s a comprehensive strategy to “upgrade the Chinese manufacturing sector, focused largely on making intelligent information and communications technology-based machines, systems, and networks manage the industrial process.”

“Although it is the largest manufacturing sector in the world, China is still a relatively weak manufacturer when it comes to core technology and innovation,” the report says.

The plan is the first of three steps intended to “transform China into a leading high-value manufacturing economy by 2049, which will mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic.”

Miao Wei, the nation’s minister of industry, said by 2025, China “will basically realize industrialization nearly equal to the manufacturing abilities of Germany and Japan at their early stages.”

The plan addresses innovation, quality, smart manufacturing and green development.

“There are nine priority tasks, 10 sectors and five definitive projects with timelines that can be sorted into those four categories,” the report said. “The … priority tasks … include improving manufacturing innovation, integrating technology and industry, strengthening green manufacturing, promoting breakthroughs in 10 key sectors, advancing restricting of the manufacturing sector, promoting manufacturing-related service industries, and internationalizing manufacturing.”

The plan calls for building 15 manufacturing innovation centers by 2020, creating 1,000 green demonstration factories and 100 green demonstration zones, cutting operating costs for smart manufacturing by 30 percent and shortening timelines by the same percent, raising the level of materials sourced only from China and “new indigenous research and development in key sectors by 2020.”

Strategically, it calls for investments abroad, so that Chinese firms “become familiar with overseas cultures and markets.”

The report warned that there already is concern the program will discriminate against foreign firms.

In addition, China’s Internet Plus plan will seek to drive economic growth by integrating Internet technology and manufacturing.

The report says such moves could “put U.S. national security at risk” if China’s industrial policies rise to the point of threatening the competitiveness of the U.S. industry “and the national and global benefits it brings.”