Congressman: Firing Mueller 'should be on the table'

The conventional wisdom on Capitol Hill is that it would be a mistake politically for the White House to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, Deputy Attorney General Rob Rosenstein or other officials for their performance in the Russia collusion investigation.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ind., told the Fox News Channel’s Neil Cavuto Friday afternoon he doesn’t know the mind of the White House on the issue, but Congress should be prepared to use any power at its disposal.

“I think if the Justice Department doesn’t clean up their act and start giving the information that we as a separate and equal branch of government are entitled to, I think everything should be on the table, as far as Congress goes,” he said.

“Contempt, impeachment and calling for resignations is clearly on the table, because we are fed up,” the Republican lawmaker said.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., members of the oversight committee and the American people, Jordan said, “are fed up with what they see at the highest levels of the Justice Department.”

Nunes has threatened to impeach Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray for failing to provide the documents that prompted the Russia investigation.

Noting Rosenstein said he’s prepared to be fired if that is to be his fate, the Fox News Channel’s Martha McCallum asked Nunes Friday evening what should be done about the deputy attorney general.

Nunes said he likes both Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray personally, noting they “inherited a big mess” in which the FBI and Justice Department “used the counter-intelligence capabilities of our country to target the Trump campaign.”

“I give them some credit and some leeway that they need to find their way,” he said.

“However, I think it is of utmost importance that Mr. Rosenstein and Director Wray provide everything to Congress as soon as possible.”

Nunes said the Justice Department needs to “let Congress do its job to put this all together.”

The congressman said he’s come to the conclusion it’s “impossible for the investigators to investigate themselves.”

Whether that means a special counsel or not, he said, “there will have to be some process put in place, because there’s a lot of cleanup that has to be done.”

Nunes said the Mueller probe “looks like an investigation in search of crime.

He said he can only speculate on the justification for the raids of the office, hotel and safety deposit boxes of President Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

McCallum pointed out that Rosenstein had to sign off on the warrants for the raids.

“Do you think that was a bridge too far?” she asked.

“It better be something big or this will be a bad time in our country’s history,” Nunes said.