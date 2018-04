(GatewayPundit) Owen Benjamin, a conservative actor and comedian, was permanently suspended from Twitter. When attempting to access his account, which boasted over 120,000 followers, users are met with the message “This account has been suspended.” Benjamin was considered “controversial” by some for his belief that children should not be subjected to hormone therapy.

Taking to Facebook, the comedian confirmed that “Both twitter accounts suspended and now my ability to make an income has been revoked.”