(The Hill) The Atlantic has fired conservative writer Kevin Williamson after a past episode of his podcast resurfaced in which he called for women who have abortions to face the death penalty.

The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg made the announcement to staff in a memo Thursday, according to multiple media reports.

Williamson’s hiring last month had already drawn scrutiny over past tweets in which he stated that “the law should treat abortion like any other homicide” and that for punishment, “I have hanging more in mind.” Those tweets have since been deleted.