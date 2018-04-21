D.C. councilman defends Nazis after saying 'Jews control weather'

The D.C. council member’s visit to Washington’s Holocaust Museum was meant to be a “conciliatory” gesture to help repair relations after he sparked outrage for saying Jews control the weather.

But Trayon White only compounded his problems when he defended Nazis during a guided tour of the museum Wednesday and then left early.

White was at the museum viewing a 1935 photograph of a woman surrounded by Nazi soldiers with a sign hanging from her neck that read: “I am a German girl and allowed myself to be defiled by a Jew.”

The council member, the Washington Post reported, asked of the Nazis, “Are they protecting her?”

“No,” the guide explained. “They’re marching her through.”

White replied: “Marching through is protecting.”

The guide interjected: “I think they’re humiliating her.”

The Post said that in addition, an aide of White’s who stayed behind for the entire tour compared the Jewish ghetto in Warsaw to gated communities.

In attendance at the tour was Rabbi Batya Glazer, a director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, who corrected the aide.

“Yeah, I wouldn’t call it a gated community,” she said. “More like a prison.”

New York magazine writer Jonathan Chait commented on White’s visit in a tweet.

“Free advice for any pol who has to visit the Holocaust Museum to prove he’s not anti-Semitic: Just assume the Nazis are the bad guys in all the exhibits,” he wrote.

The guided tour was an attempt to make amends for a Facebook post White made in March.

He posted a video critical of the Rothschilds, the prominent Jewish family descended from a wealthy banker who lived in Germany during the 18th century.

“Man, it just started snowing out of nowhere this morning, man. Y’all better pay attention to this climate control, man, this climate manipulation,” he wrote.

“And D.C. keep talking about, ‘We a resilient city.’ And that’s a model based off the Rothschilds controlling the climate to create natural disasters so they can pay for to own the cities, man. Be careful.”

The Post said White initially expressed surprise that his post was interpreted as anti-Semitic.

Later, he apologized after consulting with a Jewish advocacy group.

“This kind of anti-Semitism is unacceptable in any public official,” said Rabbi Daniel Zemel of Temple Micah in Washington.

“This so diminishes what America is about and adds to the oppressive feeling going on in the country right now.”

After the criticism of his Facebook post, White said he works “hard everyday to combat racism and prejudices of all kinds.”

“I want to apologize to the Jewish Community and anyone I have offended,” he said at the time.