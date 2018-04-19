David Hogg calls for investment-firm boycott

(CBS News) A survivor of a mass shooting that killed 17 at a Florida high school in February is calling for a boycott of two of what he says are the biggest investors in gun manufacturers: BlackRock and The Vanguard Group. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School senior David Hogg used the hashtags #BoycottVanguard and #BoycottBlackrock in a Tuesday tweet. Both companies said in statements Wednesday that they offer clients opportunities to select funds that do not include gun manufacturers.

Carolyn Wegemann, a spokeswoman for The Vanguard Group, told The Associated Press that 359 of the company’s 388 funds do not directly invest in the top three gun manufacturers: AOBC, VSTO and RGR.

Blackrock also said in a statement that it “regularly speaks” with gun manufacturers about how they are ensuring the safe, responsible use of their firearms.