Delivery boom changing everything about restaurants

(USA TODAY) — NEW YORK – Micha Magid would prefer that guests grab a table to enjoy the sweet corn fritters, chicken wings and “brontosaurus” ribs served at Mighty Quinn’s Barbecue, his restaurant chain.

But so many diners want their food delivered to their front doors instead, the eateries have to carve out valuable space solely dedicated to fulfilling those orders.

“If we have our preference, everyone would come to the restaurant,” says Magid, one of Mighty Quinn’s co-founders. “You get a much better experience when food doesn’t have to travel for 15 minutes. It’s hotter and better … But if someone wants to stay home and get great barbecue, we want to deliver that.’’