(New York Daily News) An Ohio councilman apologized to the family of a teen, who died in a van after calling 911 twice pleading for help, for making insensitive comments during a council meeting.

Cincinnati City Councilman Wendell Young told Kyle Plush’s family members at the meeting Tuesday that “There’s no amount of money that’s going to make you happy.”

“It’s not about the money,” Ron Plush, Kyle’s father, shouted at Young.