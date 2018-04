(The Hill) Democrats voiced their support for 2018’s March for Science on Friday, suggesting thousands gathering at the second annual event vote “climate change deniers” out of office.

“For the love of science, get out there and march! Then, VOTE these ignorant climate change-deniers out of office,” the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee posted on Twitter, featuring a video of President Trump, Vice President Pence and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt expressing doubts about global warming and clean energy advancement.