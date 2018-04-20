Diamond & Silk: Deport New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

(Mediaite) Last week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo raised some eyebrows when he claimed he was an undocumented immigrant and mockingly called on ICE officials to deport him. During a bill signing, Cuomo pointed to his Italian heritage to make the case that he was an “undocumented person,” stating his family had been taunted with slurs like “wop,” which he claimed meant “without papers.” (This commonly held belief on the slur’s meaning is likely bogus.)

During an appearance on Fox & Friends this morning, pro-Trump vloggers Diamond & Silk provided some in-depth political commentary on the issue. The social media personalities, who have become a conservative cause célèbre recently over their disputed claims of Facebook discrimination, felt ICE should indeed come and get Cuomo over his claims.