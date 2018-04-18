'Disgraceful' is just the right word, Mr. President

Since he took office, the term ‘disgraceful’ is one which has often passed the lips of President Donald Trump. From his reaction to the NFL linebacker killed by an illegal immigrant driving drunk, to the FBI’s recent raid on the property of his personal attorney Michael Cohen, Trump has used this designation on numerous occasions.

An individual is often said to be disgraced when he or she falls from a lofty position after revelations of some illegal or immoral behavior. It should be no surprise if this brings prominent figures in the realm of politics to mind, since so many have been forced from office in recent years under just such circumstances.

Despite how overused a word “disgraceful” might be in Trump’s verbal arsenal, he has been quite on point in his use thereof. In a large number of these cases, it is the appellation Trump has given to the craven and unethical machinations of those in the Washington Beltway (i.e., “the swamp”) in their attempts to discredit him, their ultimate goal being to bring about his removal from office.

I am loath to compare Trump with his predecessor, Barack Obama, for a couple of reasons: One is that there is no comparison. Obama was a virtual Manchurian Candidate, wholly unsuited to the office but expertly maneuvered into same for the express purpose of wholesale sabotage. Trump is a fabulously wealthy and politically-savvy individual who got disgusted with the status quo, whose message resonated with the electorate and who happened to have sufficient name recognition to become a successful candidate.

Two, I feel that it is somewhat disingenuous to employ similar rhetorical tactics to those which Obama himself employed. By this, I simply mean referencing the previous administration in any argument that pertains to the current one.

Prior to Obama’s presidency, there was an unspoken convention of chief executives refraining from casting blame upon their predecessors, no matter how blameworthy they might be. For decades, this had been observed by both Democratic and Republican administrations.

When Obama took office, however, this notion went out the window at warp speed. Everything was the fault of George W. Bush and his administration, even giving rise to Obama’s now-iconic “socialist mop” quip. If anyone tarnished the presidency, it was certainly Obama, yet this was ignored for reasons I covered in detail here during the course of his presidency.

Things being what they are, however, certain comparisons definitely are worth making. I find more than a bit of irony in the fact that the Beltway machine is engaging in attempts to derail Trump’s presidency with the vigor they really ought to have used to oust Obama, often applying the same unflattering descriptors to Trump that much more accurately applied to Obama. For a veritable compendium of Obama’s high crimes and misdemeanors, one need only peruse my WND archive from 2009 through 2016.

Another recent “disgraceful” episode highlighted by the president relates to the impending release of a book by former FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump fired in 2017. “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership” might be considered just another tome by a former government hack attempting to cash in on their exploits if not for Comey’s clear attempts to demonize Trump in the process.

The former FBI director participated in a spate of media interviews last week addressing his book, wherein he gave new life to some of the most sordid and baseless charges leveled against Trump when he was a candidate, as well as calling Trump “morally unfit” to be president.

Following this, President Trump responded in his usual inimitable fashion, calling Comey an “untruthful slime ball.”

As an aside: This may make me either far more perceptive than the average person, or far more superficial, but I swear there are some people one can just look at and tell they’re weasels. In my estimation, James Comey is most definitely one.

To be fair, it’s not like Comey relegated his criticism exclusively to Trump in this memoir, or in the interviews. In what came across as typical Beltway-bred narcissism, Comey has been characterizing his position as one of almost transcendent virtue, giving nearly equal time to criticism of Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign. Despite Comey’s clearly preferential handling of Clinton’s illegal email server probe, Clinton and her minions continue to blame Comey for her loss (along with nearly everyone else in Washington who has a pulse).

In the final analysis, it is indeed disgraceful that we have a former FBI director running around obsequiously trying to undermine our president. However, it is also disgraceful that the entire entrenched Beltway community – including much of the Department of Justice – is also participating in this sham. It is disgraceful that the word “impeachment” so easily and frequently flies from the lips of Democratic lawmakers in reference to Trump, despite the president having committed no impeachable offenses.

It is similarly disgraceful that the same pack of scum regularly level such charges as Republicans not wanting black people to vote, and claim that women in America are dying because we’re not electing enough Democrats.

The most disgraceful cut of all, however, is the fact that we have imperious swine like this cavalierly making decisions for the rest of us every day. If nothing else, this should drive home the necessity for not only draining the swamp, but fumigating and disinfecting it with some highly noxious, industrial-strength concoction as well.