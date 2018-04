(Mediaite) Multiple media sources are saying that the Department of Justice will soon release James Comey‘s memos to Capitol Hill.

The news follows reports that congressional Republicans were about to subpoena the Justice Department and demand that they hand over Comey’s notes documenting his interactions with President Donald Trump. The House Judiciary Committee planned to move ahead with their subpoena and potentially charge deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein with contempt if the memos weren’t turned over by the end of the week.