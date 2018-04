(CNBC) — Stocks closed sharply higher on Tuesday as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from some of the biggest U.S. companies.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 213.59 points to 24,786.63, with UnitedHealth helping lead the index higher. The S&P 500 gained 1.1 percent to 2,706.38, as consumer discretionary and tech gained 1.9 percent and 2 percent, respectively. The Nasdaq composite advanced 1.7 percent to 7,281.10 as shares of Netflix jumped 9.2 percent to a record high.